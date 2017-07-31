Eastleigh: Chairman Stewart Donald looking to move on from 'wonky' season

Richard Hill is in his second spell in charge of Eastleigh having returned as caretaker manager in February

Eastleigh chairman Stewart Donald hopes to move on from a "wonky" campaign in 2016-17 as they seek a push for the National League play-offs.

The Spitfires went through four managers last season with the departures of Chris Todd, Ronnie Moore and Martin Allen within five months.

"The atmosphere is back to how it used to be," Donald told BBC Radio Solent.

"New players have come in, they're bright and have knitted well together and team spirit is good."

The Hampshire side finished 15th in the fifth tier, having just missed out on the play-offs the previous season.

Manager Richard Hill, who initially returned as caretaker of the first team when Allen departed after just 84 days in charge, will be assisted by Andy Hessenthaler for the new campaign.

"It went wonky last season for one reason or another and I contributed to that more than anybody," Donald added.

"But Richard's good at getting in good characters plus we've kept players who are great at welcoming in new players and there's a buzzing anticipation."

Eastleigh hope to receive planning permission to extend a stand at their Silverlake Stadium in time for October, while season ticket sales look set to match last season's 2,500 mark.

"If we can just give supporters a team and we're in and around where we want to be after the first 10 games, that will be good news," Donald said.

Eastleigh start their National League season away to Bromley on Saturday.