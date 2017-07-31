Celtic's Leigh Griffiths could be fit to face Rosenborg, says captain Scott Brown

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths was banned for one game for provoking Linfield fans

Captain Scott Brown remains hopeful that Leigh Griffiths will be fit to face Rosenborg but thinks Celtic have plenty others who can score goals.

Brendan Rodgers' side were without Griffiths and fellow striker Moussa Dembele as they drew 0-0 in the first leg of their Champions League tie.

But the Scot is free of suspension for the return leg of the qualifier.

"Hopefully the wee man could be fit. But, if not, we have a lot of options," insisted the midfielder.

"He's been working around the clock to try to get fit.

"The wee man's always chomping at the bit to get on the park to score goals.

"As soon as he gets that ball, he wants to put it in the back of the net and I'm sure he'll be ready to do that. Here's hoping anyway."

Following the goalless first leg at Celtic Park, Rodgers explained his lack of cover for Griffiths and Dembele by stressing that having three top strikers at a Scottish Premiership club would be an expensive luxury.

Callum McGregor scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Sunderland

Midfielders Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair were both used up front during the third qualifying round game against Rosenborg, while Callum McGregor could be an option in Norway after his three goals in Saturday's friendly win over Sunderland.

"The gaffer is very relaxed that way and he knows we've got attacking midfielders who can create chances and score goals," said Brown.

"Scotty, Tom, Jamesie Forrest, Callum McGregor scored a hat-trick at the weekend, so we know we've got people there who can score goals.

"That's why we've got a big squad and that's why we believe and put faith in other people as well."

Brown has shrugged off a knock he took near the end of the match against Rosenborg in Glasgow.

"I'm fine," he said. "It's old age. That's what it is. Just a wee slight tackle.

"The guy left his studs in and I've managed to kick the bottom of his foot, but everything's okay."

Brown does not accept that home advantage now makes Rosenborg favourites to reach the play-off stage.

Shaun Maloney watched Celtic's first leg against Rosenborg in Glasgow

"The game plan was spot on from them," he admitted. "They defended well and they managed to stop us from scoring goals.

"But we had a lot of possession and now we just need to move the ball a lot quicker and create more chances and, once we create those chances, we have to take them as well.

"It's 0-0, so if we score a goal, they need to score two.

"It's still 50-50. It depends on who wants it more on the day."

Meanwhile, Brown revealed that former Celtic team-mate Shaun Maloney was at their Lennoxtown training ground on Monday after being linked with a return to the club as an under-20s coach.

The 34-year-old Scotland midfielder, who turned down the offer of a contract extension with Hull City, had been poised to join Aberdeen until an injury problem was revealed.

"He was in today to have a look around and I was speaking away to him," added Brown. "The wee man would be brilliant.

He's just a great guy overall. He works well, is willing to learn and he'll bring a lot of class as well."