Manchester United: Phil Jones given two-game ban for abusing Uefa official

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has been suspended for two matches for verbally abusing a Uefa anti-doping officer at the Europa League final.

Jones was found guilty of "directing insulting and directing abusive language" and "a lack of cooperation and respect" towards the official.

United were also fined £8,900, while Jones was fined £4,450.

His team-mate Daley Blind was also charged with an anti-doping rules violation, but was only fined £4,450.

Jones, who was an unused substitute for the 2-0 victory over Ajax in Stockholm on 24 May, will be ineligible for United's Uefa Super Cup match against Real Madrid on 8 August in Skopje.

He will also miss the first match of the Champions League group stage.

Blind, 27, played the whole match against Dutch club Ajax in Sweden.

He was charged for "violation and non-compliance" with a rule that states: "Every player designated to undergo as doping control is personally responsible for reporting immediately to the doping control station as notified."

Uefa said that the decisions are open to appeal.