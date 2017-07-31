Partick Thistle: centre-back Jordan Turnbull joins on loan from Coventry City

Partick Thistle signing Jordan Turnbull made 46 appearances for relegated Coventry City last season

Partick Thistle have signed Coventry City defender Jordan Turnbull on a season-long loan deal.

The 22 year old becomes the Premiership club's fourth signing of the summer, after goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon, Niall Keown and Blair Spittal.

Having graduated from Southampton's youth academy, Turnbull joined Coventry City in August last year on a three-year contract.

He made 46 appearances as the team was relegated to League Two.

During his time at Southampton, Turnbull spent two seasons on loan at Swindon Town, where he was named the club's player of the year in 2015.

Turnbull won a solitary England under-20 cap and bolsters Partick Thistle's defensive options after Liam Lindsay moved to Barnsley earlier in the summer.