Wales midfielder Hayley Ladd joined Bristol City from Coventry in 2015

Wales international Hayley Ladd has left Bristol City after her contract expired.

Ladd was appointed club captain last year, but has decided to leave the Women's Super League One club after deciding not to sign a new contract.

She has previously played for Arsenal Ladies and Coventry City, before joining Bristol in 2015.

The 23-year-old midfielder scored in Wales' 2-1 friendly win against Portugal in June.