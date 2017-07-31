Wolves' Lee Evans and Leicester's Callum Elder join Wigan on season-long loans

From the section

Lee Evans started for Wolves in their FA Cup fourth-round win over Liverpool at Anfield in January

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Lee Evans on a season-long loan from Wolves and defender Callum Elder on a season-long loan from Leicester City.

Since joining from Newport County in January 2013, 23-year-old Evans has made 67 appearances for Wolves.

The Wales Under-21 international is five months into a new three-and-a-half year deal with the Championship side.

Elder, 22, had loan spells at Brentford and Barnsley last season, but is is yet feature for Leicester's first team.

