Kilmarnock: Scotland defender Gordon Greer becomes club's 10th signing

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch has strengthened his defensive options by signing Scotland international Gordon Greer.

The 36-year-old returns to Rugby Park for a second spell, having left the club in July 2007 to move to England.

Greer spent last season at Blackburn Rovers, making 25 appearances as the club was relegated to League One.

He becomes Kilmarnock's 10th signing of the summer as McCulloch tries to build on last season's eighth-place finish.

Greer's first period at Rugby Park came in 2004 and he left for Doncaster Rovers three years later.

A loan spell, and then a permanent move, to Swindon Town followed before Greer joined Brighton & Hove Albion, where he was appointed club captain.

His season was ended by injury in February and he was released at the end of the season.