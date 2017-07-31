John Terry and Chelsea to face no FA action over 26th-minute substitution

John Terry was given a guard of honour as he left the pitch

John Terry and Chelsea will face no further action from the Football Association (FA) regarding the former club captain's substitution in his final game at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old arranged to leave the field against Sunderland in the 26th minute - matching his shirt number.

Thousands of pounds were won in bets predicting the timing of the change last season, prompting the FA's Integrity Department to investigate.

It decided there is no case to answer.

Shortly before the game, the editor of a Chelsea fanzine had tweeted that Terry would be withdrawn after 26 minutes.

One bookmaker said it had paid out on three bets, with one customer claiming he had been paid at 100-1 on a £25 stake.

The FA then asked the betting companies involved for information on bets they received on the substitution.

But it is understood it found no evidence to suggest there was inside information intended for the purposes of betting and no deliberate attempt at so-called spot-fixing.

Terry, who has since moved to Aston Villa, admitted his 26th-minute farewell was his idea and he had agreed it with manager Antonio Conte.

Sunderland boss David Moyes said his already-relegated side agreed to put the ball out to allow the substitution during their 5-1 defeat.

But BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer said it raised questions of integrity.

And fellow BBC pundit Garth Crooks was also critical, saying: "This has obviously been set up. I'm a bit uncomfortable with it."

Chelsea gave a similar send-off to former striker Didier Drogba in a fixture against Sunderland on his farewell appearance at Stamford Bridge.

He was carried off by team-mates midway through the first half.