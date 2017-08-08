EFL Cup
Cardiff19:45Portsmouth
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Cardiff City v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Cardiff

  • 28Murphy
  • 6Richards
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Ecuele Manga
  • 15Halford
  • 23Kennedy
  • 22O'Keefe
  • 20Damour
  • 13Pilkington
  • 7Tomlin
  • 9D Ward

Substitutes

  • 2Peltier
  • 8Ralls
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 25Etheridge
  • 27Meite
  • 33Hoilett
  • 34Coxe

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 25Talbot
  • 16Whatmough
  • 6Burgess
  • 38Haunstrup
  • 26Evans
  • 30May
  • 4Rose
  • 23Bennett
  • 22Naismith
  • 8Pitman

Substitutes

  • 2Davies
  • 7Baker
  • 14Main
  • 15Kabamba
  • 19Chaplin
  • 33Close
  • 35Bass
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match report to follow.

