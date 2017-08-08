EFL Cup
Bristol Rovers19:45Cambridge
Venue: The Memorial Stadium, England

Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 21Smith
  • 2Leadbitter
  • 4Lockyer
  • 6Sweeney
  • 3Brown
  • 24Sinclair
  • 7Sercombe
  • 14Lines
  • 10Bodin
  • 11Nichols
  • 9Harrison

Substitutes

  • 1Slocombe
  • 16Broadbent
  • 18Telford
  • 19Moore
  • 20Bola
  • 22Partington
  • 30Gaffney

Cambridge

  • 13Mitov
  • 5Taylor
  • 6Legge
  • 25Darling
  • 19Amoo
  • 15Osadebe
  • 22Lewis
  • 11Dunk
  • 10Azeez
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 21Elito

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 4Deegan
  • 7Mingoia
  • 8Berry
  • 18Maris
  • 20Brown
  • 30Iron
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match report to follow.

