Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 21Smith
- 2Leadbitter
- 4Lockyer
- 6Sweeney
- 3Brown
- 24Sinclair
- 7Sercombe
- 14Lines
- 10Bodin
- 11Nichols
- 9Harrison
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 16Broadbent
- 18Telford
- 19Moore
- 20Bola
- 22Partington
- 30Gaffney
Cambridge
- 13Mitov
- 5Taylor
- 6Legge
- 25Darling
- 19Amoo
- 15Osadebe
- 22Lewis
- 11Dunk
- 10Azeez
- 9Ikpeazu
- 21Elito
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 4Deegan
- 7Mingoia
- 8Berry
- 18Maris
- 20Brown
- 30Iron
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match report to follow.