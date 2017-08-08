EFL Cup
Bristol City19:45Plymouth
Venue: Ashton Gate, England

Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 26Vyner
  • 23Magnusson
  • 8Brownhill
  • 31Hegeler
  • 28O'Neil
  • 6Baker
  • 7Smith
  • 27Hinds
  • 14Reid
  • 11O'Dowda

Substitutes

  • 2Pisano
  • 5Wright
  • 9Diedhiou
  • 20Paterson
  • 25Kelly
  • 29Lucic
  • 36Morrell

Plymouth

  • 1te Loeke
  • 2Miller
  • 17Taylor-Sinclair
  • 4Songo'o
  • 20Sokolik
  • 11Lameiras
  • 15Bradley
  • 10Carey
  • 21Wylde
  • 13Blissett
  • 8Ainsworth

Substitutes

  • 3Sawyer
  • 5Edwards
  • 7Sarcevic
  • 14Jervis
  • 16Grant
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 23McCormick
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC