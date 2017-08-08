EFL Cup
Wimbledon19:45Brentford
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England

AFC Wimbledon v Brentford

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 1Long
  • 2Fuller
  • 23Kennedy
  • 6Robinson
  • 5Nightingale
  • 26Hartigan
  • 7Francomb
  • 18Parrett
  • 17Barcham
  • 33Taylor
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 4Oshilaja
  • 9Appiah
  • 20Sibbick
  • 21Kaja
  • 24McDonnell
  • 27Bellikli
  • 28Egan

Brentford

  • 28Daniels
  • 2Colin
  • 6Dean
  • 8Yennaris
  • 31Chatzitheodoridis
  • 11Watkins
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 19Sawyers
  • 20Clarke
  • 29Barbet
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 7Jozefzoon
  • 10McEachran
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 27Shaibu
  • 32Cole
  • 33Mepham
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

