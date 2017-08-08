EFL Cup
Coventry19:45Blackburn
Venue: Ricoh Arena, England

Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 13O'Brien
  • 2Grimmer
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McDonald
  • 34Camwell
  • 31Stevenson
  • 26Shipley
  • 22Kelly-Evans
  • 18Nazon
  • 11Jones
  • 9Biamou

Substitutes

  • 12Pearson
  • 16Beavon
  • 20Kelly-Evans
  • 23Charles-Cook
  • 28Maycock
  • 32Finn
  • 38Ponticelli

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 2Nyambe
  • 15Ward
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 16Caddis
  • 6Smallwood
  • 29Evans
  • 3Williams
  • 31Bennett
  • 9Samuel
  • 7Feeney

Substitutes

  • 8Chapman
  • 10Graham
  • 11Whittingham
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 22Gladwin
  • 28Tomlinson
  • 36Doyle
Referee:
Darren England

Match report to follow.

