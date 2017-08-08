EFL Cup
Bradford19:45Doncaster
Venue: Northern Commercials Stadium, England

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 1Doyle
  • 29McMahon
  • 22Knight-Percival
  • 6Vincelot
  • 15Field
  • 8Dieng
  • 17Gilliead
  • 4Reeves
  • 20Pybus
  • 11Poleon
  • 34Patrick

Substitutes

  • 5Kilgallon
  • 7Law
  • 10Taylor
  • 12Sattelmaier
  • 19Jones
  • 24Devine
  • 32Hudson

Doncaster

  • 1Lawlor
  • 15Wright
  • 6Butler
  • 3Andrew
  • 8Mason
  • 7Kongolo
  • 10Rowe
  • 12Whiteman
  • 20Garratt
  • 9Marquis
  • 19May

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 13Marosi
  • 21Longbottom
  • 22Beestin
  • 29Fielding
  • 30Fletcher
  • 32Prior
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report to follow.

