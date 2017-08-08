EFL Cup
Birmingham19:45Crawley
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Crawley Town

Line-ups

Birmingham

  • 29Kuszczak
  • 2Nsue
  • 3Grounds
  • 4Roberts
  • 40Robinson
  • 50Gleeson
  • 19Maghoma
  • 23Cotterill
  • 26Davis
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 14Adams

Substitutes

  • 7Tesche
  • 8Gardner
  • 9Donaldson
  • 13Stockdale
  • 17Ndoye
  • 28Morrison
  • 45Harding

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 4Payne
  • 5McNerney
  • 14Blackman
  • 15Yorwerth
  • 17Djaló
  • 10Cox
  • 20Tajbakhsh
  • 24Lewis
  • 9Harrold
  • 27Sanoh

Substitutes

  • 2Young
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 11Roberts
  • 12Mersin
  • 18B Clifford
  • 22Lelan
  • 28Camara
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match report to follow.

