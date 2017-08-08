EFL Cup
Accrington19:45Preston
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Preston North End

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 16Bloch Jorgensen
  • 2Hornby-Forbes
  • 18Dallison-Lisbon
  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 3Hughes
  • 7Clark
  • 8Brown
  • 6Nolan
  • 11McConville
  • 9Edwards
  • 10Jackson

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 14Leacock-McLeod
  • 15Sykes
  • 17Sousa
  • 20Ogle
  • 28Conneely
  • 29Kee

Preston

  • 22Maxwell
  • 2Vermijl
  • 6Boyle
  • 20Davies
  • 25O'Connor
  • 7Horgan
  • 16Grimshaw
  • 12Gallagher
  • 37Robinson
  • 27Mavididi
  • 9Hugill

Substitutes

  • 8Browne
  • 11Johnson
  • 15Woods
  • 23Huntington
  • 24Maguire
  • 32Earl
  • 40Hudson
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC