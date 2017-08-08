EFL Cup
Fleetwood19:45Carlisle
Venue: Highbury Stadium, England

Fleetwood Town v Carlisle United

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 15Rodgers
  • 12Bolger
  • 5Eastham
  • 2Coyle
  • 23Schwabl
  • 4O'Neill
  • 13Maguire
  • 22Hunter
  • 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 44Cole

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 3Bell
  • 8Dempsey
  • 9Burns
  • 10McAleny
  • 18Glendon
  • 20Ekpolo

Carlisle

  • 1Bonham
  • 5Liddle
  • 6Parkes
  • 16Ellis
  • 3Grainger
  • 19Lambe
  • 4Joyce
  • 8Jones
  • 11Devitt
  • 14Bennett
  • 20Miller

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 9Hope
  • 10Adams
  • 15Cosgrove
  • 22Bacon
  • 24Salkeld
  • 26Egan
Referee:
Graham Salisbury

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC