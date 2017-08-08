EFL Cup
Nottm Forest19:45Shrewsbury
Venue: The City Ground, England

Nottingham Forest v Shrewsbury Town

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

  • 26Evtimov
  • 2Lichaj
  • 5Mills
  • 25Hobbs
  • 13Fox
  • 20Dowell
  • 31Bouchalakis
  • 8Cohen
  • 18Carayol
  • 39Vellios
  • 35Cummings

Substitutes

  • 10McKay
  • 11Osborn
  • 17Brereton
  • 27Darikwa
  • 34Walker
  • 42Worrall
  • 43Smith

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 12Brown
  • 13Bolton
  • 22Nsiala
  • 5Sadler
  • 23Rodman
  • 20Nolan
  • 8Ogogo
  • 17Adams
  • 7Whalley
  • 19Ennis

Substitutes

  • 10Dodds
  • 11Gnahoua
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 18Jules
  • 21James
  • 39Shelis
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

