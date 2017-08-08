Nottingham Forest v Shrewsbury Town
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 26Evtimov
- 2Lichaj
- 5Mills
- 25Hobbs
- 13Fox
- 20Dowell
- 31Bouchalakis
- 8Cohen
- 18Carayol
- 39Vellios
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 10McKay
- 11Osborn
- 17Brereton
- 27Darikwa
- 34Walker
- 42Worrall
- 43Smith
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 12Brown
- 13Bolton
- 22Nsiala
- 5Sadler
- 23Rodman
- 20Nolan
- 8Ogogo
- 17Adams
- 7Whalley
- 19Ennis
Substitutes
- 10Dodds
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 18Jules
- 21James
- 39Shelis
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report to follow.