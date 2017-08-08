EFL Cup
Luton19:45Ipswich
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Ipswich Town

Line-ups

Luton

  • 1Stech
  • 7Stacey
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 16Rea
  • 44Sheehan
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 8Lee
  • 11Shinnie
  • 38Lee
  • 10Cook
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 5Mullins
  • 21Senior
  • 22Gambin
  • 23McQuoid
  • 27Bakinson
  • 36Shea
  • 37Musonda

Ipswich

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Iorfa
  • 4Chambers
  • 6Webster
  • 3Knudsen
  • 21Downes
  • 8Skuse
  • 22Nydam
  • 30Kenlock
  • 11Celina
  • 10McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 9Waghorn
  • 17Rowe
  • 20Sears
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 37McDonnell
  • 38Webber
  • 39Woolfenden
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC