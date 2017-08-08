Luton Town v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Luton
- 1Stech
- 7Stacey
- 6Cuthbert
- 16Rea
- 44Sheehan
- 17Mpanzu
- 8Lee
- 11Shinnie
- 38Lee
- 10Cook
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 5Mullins
- 21Senior
- 22Gambin
- 23McQuoid
- 27Bakinson
- 36Shea
- 37Musonda
Ipswich
- 1Gerken
- 2Iorfa
- 4Chambers
- 6Webster
- 3Knudsen
- 21Downes
- 8Skuse
- 22Nydam
- 30Kenlock
- 11Celina
- 10McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 9Waghorn
- 17Rowe
- 20Sears
- 33Bialkowski
- 37McDonnell
- 38Webber
- 39Woolfenden
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
Match report to follow.