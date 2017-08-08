EFL Cup
Forest Green19:45MK Dons
Venue: The New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 23Russell
  • 2Bennett
  • 16Fitzwater
  • 5Collins
  • 6Monthe
  • 17Wishart
  • 8Noble
  • 10Brown
  • 15Cooper
  • 33James
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 3Laird
  • 4Traoré
  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 11Bugiel
  • 14Mullings
  • 18Evans
  • 24Pickering

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 25Brittain
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 17Downing
  • 2GB Williams
  • 20Tshibola
  • 8Cissé
  • 6Upson
  • 7Ariyibi
  • 15Seager
  • 16Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 3Lewington
  • 13Sietsma
  • 14Agard
  • 18McGrandles
  • 22Rasulo
  • 30Nombe
  • 31Thomas-Asante
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match report to follow.

