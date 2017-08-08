Oxford United v Cheltenham Town
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 2Ribeiro
- 5Nelson
- 6Martin
- 11Johnson
- 7Hall
- 8Ledson
- 14Ruffels
- 18Rothwell
- 19Fernández Codina
- 20Obika
Substitutes
- 4Williamson
- 9Thomas
- 10Payne
- 13Shearer
- 17Henry
- 35Carroll
- 36Napa
Cheltenham
- 1Flatt
- 23Forster
- 15Boyle
- 2Grimes
- 11Winchester
- 4Storer
- 6Atangana
- 17Sellars
- 3Cranston
- 10Holman
- 20Eisa
Substitutes
- 7Pell
- 9Wright
- 14O'Shaughnessy
- 16Page
- 18Bower
- 22Lovett
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
