EFL Cup
Scunthorpe19:45Notts County
Venue: Glanford Park, England

Scunthorpe United v Notts County

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 5Wallace
  • 23McArdle
  • 20Goode
  • 2Clarke
  • 11Morris
  • 8Mantom
  • 6Ojo
  • 3Townsend
  • 10van Veen
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 14Hopper
  • 16Adelakun
  • 18Redmond
  • 19Holmes
  • 21Burgess
  • 22Sutton
  • 31Watson

Notts County

  • 34Fitzsimons
  • 19Hunt
  • 16Brisley
  • 6Hollis
  • 3Dickinson
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 24Milsom
  • 22Yates
  • 10Grant
  • 30Stead
  • 14Forte

Substitutes

  • 2Tootle
  • 12Hodge
  • 13Pindroch
  • 15Thompson
  • 17Smith
  • 20Walker
  • 26Saunders
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC