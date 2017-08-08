EFL Cup
Southend19:45Newport
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Newport County

Line-ups

Southend

  • 22Smith
  • 24Demetriou
  • 48White
  • 15Kiernan
  • 2Hendrie
  • 17McGlashan
  • 18Leonard
  • 16Yearwood
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 10Cox
  • 31Robinson

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 7Kightly
  • 8Timlin
  • 9Fortuné
  • 12Ba
  • 19Bridge
  • 27Kyprianou

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 6White
  • 17Bennett
  • 28Demetriou
  • 2Pipe
  • 7Willmott
  • 8Dolan
  • 20Owen-Evans
  • 3Butler
  • 15McCoulsky
  • 11Reynolds

Substitutes

  • 4Labadie
  • 10Nouble
  • 18Foulston
  • 25O'Brien
  • 27Rigg
  • 30Bittner
  • 32Jahraldo-Martin
Referee:
James Linington

Match report to follow.

