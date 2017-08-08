EFL Cup
Sheff Wed19:45Chesterfield
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Chesterfield

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

  • 28Wildsmith
  • 2Hunt
  • 15Lees
  • 36Pudil
  • 20Reach
  • 33Wallace
  • 10Bannan
  • 41Abdi
  • 3Jones
  • 9Fletcher
  • 14Hooper

Substitutes

  • 11Winnall
  • 17Nuhiu
  • 19Matias
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 24Baker
  • 25Dawson
  • 45Forestieri

Chesterfield

  • 12Anyon
  • 4Hird
  • 5Wiseman
  • 20Maguire
  • 27Barry
  • 26McCourt
  • 10O'Grady
  • 25Reed
  • 11Ugwu
  • 9Dennis
  • 19Donohue

Substitutes

  • 1Lee
  • 2McGinn
  • 7Mitchell
  • 16Wakefield
  • 18Brewster
  • 28Weir
  • 29German
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

