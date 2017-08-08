EFL Cup
Wigan19:45Blackpool
Venue: DW Stadium, England

Wigan Athletic v Blackpool

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 40Evans
  • 29Burke
  • 21Thomas
  • 12Daniels
  • 26James
  • 7Gilbey
  • 15Flores
  • 36Merrie
  • 19Laurent
  • 27Colclough
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 24Hunt
  • 32Gregory
  • 34Stubbs
  • 35Burgess
  • 37Lavercombe
  • 39Lang

Blackpool

  • 1Williams
  • 3Taylor
  • 6Aimson
  • 29Hartley
  • 12Wilmer-Anderton
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 15Longstaff
  • 30Delfouneso
  • 10Clayton
  • 11Gnanduillet

Substitutes

  • 18Philliskirk
  • 19Matt
  • 34Turenne Des Pres
  • 37Mafoumbi
  • 43Richards
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match report to follow.

