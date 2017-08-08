EFL Cup
Wolves19:45Yeovil
Venue: Molineux Stadium, England

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 31Norris
  • 15Boly
  • 6Batth
  • 5Bennett
  • 11Graham
  • 19Price
  • 4Edwards
  • 29Silva Nascimento Vinagre
  • 9Dicko
  • 33Bonatini Lohner Maia
  • 20Ronan

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 16Coady
  • 18Teixeira da Silva
  • 25Gonçalves Miranda
  • 26Enobakhare
  • 27Saiss

Yeovil

  • 1Krysiak
  • 23James
  • 17Sowunmi
  • 3Smith
  • 2Alfei
  • 16Bailey
  • 8Smith
  • 11Dickson
  • 9Browne
  • 13Zoko
  • 7Khan

Substitutes

  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Davies
  • 10Gray
  • 12Maddison
  • 14Surridge
  • 24Olomola
  • 30Santos
Referee:
Robert Lewis

