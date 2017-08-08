Wolverhampton Wanderers v Yeovil Town
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Wolves
- 31Norris
- 15Boly
- 6Batth
- 5Bennett
- 11Graham
- 19Price
- 4Edwards
- 29Silva Nascimento Vinagre
- 9Dicko
- 33Bonatini Lohner Maia
- 20Ronan
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 13Burgoyne
- 16Coady
- 18Teixeira da Silva
- 25Gonçalves Miranda
- 26Enobakhare
- 27Saiss
Yeovil
- 1Krysiak
- 23James
- 17Sowunmi
- 3Smith
- 2Alfei
- 16Bailey
- 8Smith
- 11Dickson
- 9Browne
- 13Zoko
- 7Khan
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 6Davies
- 10Gray
- 12Maddison
- 14Surridge
- 24Olomola
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match report to follow.