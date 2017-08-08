Grimsby Town v Derby County
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2Davies
- 6Collins
- 5N Clarke
- 3Dixon
- 27Dembele
- 19Summerfield
- 7Berrett
- 18Bolarinwa
- 21Vernon
- 10Jones
Substitutes
- 8Rose
- 14Osborne
- 17Cardwell
- 22Clements
- 24Keeble
- 26Sawyer
- 30Killip
Derby
- 35Mitchell
- 16Pearce
- 6Keogh
- 12Baird
- 29Olsson
- 20Bennett
- 18Butterfield
- 8Anya
- 7Russell
- 28Nugent
- 26Hanson
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 9Martin
- 14Wisdom
- 19Weimann
- 30Elsnik
- 40Gordon
- 41Bird
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match report to follow.