EFL Cup
Norwich19:45Swindon
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Swindon Town

Line-ups

Norwich

  • 1Gunn
  • 2Pinto
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 28Franke
  • 3Husband
  • 4Reed
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 23Maddison
  • 8Vrancic
  • 10Jerome
  • 11Jo Murphy

Substitutes

  • 5Martin
  • 12Watkins
  • 17Wildschut
  • 18Stiepermann
  • 22Godfrey
  • 27Tettey
  • 33McGovern

Swindon

  • 1Vigouroux
  • 2Purkiss
  • 6Lancashire
  • 5Robertson
  • 3Hussey
  • 8Dunne
  • 4C Thomas
  • 7Mullin
  • 15Smith
  • 11Brophy
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Henry
  • 14Iandolo
  • 26Young
  • 27Twine
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC