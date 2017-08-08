EFL Cup
Reading20:00Gillingham
Venue: Madejski Stadium, England

Reading v Gillingham

Line-ups

Reading

  • 31Jaakkola
  • 2Gunter
  • 6Moore
  • 8Evans
  • 50Richards
  • 38Kelly
  • 39Barrett
  • 22Clement
  • 42Rinomhota
  • 55Smith
  • 9Mendes

Substitutes

  • 17Barrow
  • 21Quinn
  • 37Andresson
  • 43Legg
  • 51East
  • 56Loader

Gillingham

  • 13Holy
  • 2O'Neill
  • 5Ehmer
  • 12Ogilvie
  • 7Wagstaff
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 44Wright
  • 20Oldaker
  • 14Parker
  • 9Eaves
  • 24Cundle

Substitutes

  • 10Wilkinson
  • 21List
  • 22Chapman
  • 25O'Mara
  • 27Nash
  • 30Hadler
  • 33Byrne
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match report to follow.

