Macclesfield Town v Hartlepool United
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aldershot
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Sutton United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Dag & Red
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Woking
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Dover
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Macclesfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Fylde
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Boreham Wood
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Guiseley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Maidenhead United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Maidstone United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Bromley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Eastleigh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Torquay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Tranmere
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Chester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Solihull Moors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Barrow
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|20
|Gateshead
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|21
|Hartlepool
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|22
|Wrexham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|23
|Halifax
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|24
|Leyton Orient
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.