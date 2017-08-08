Aldershot Town v Torquay United
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 12De Havilland
- 22Reynolds
- 16Gallagher
- 3Alexander
- 2Arnold
- 8Oyeleke
- 18Rowe
- 27Taylor
- 7Fenelon
- 10McClure
Substitutes
- 9Rendell
- 14Okojie
- 15Lyons-Foster
- 17Kellerman
- 25Smith
Torquay
- 1Clarke
- 15Lee
- 14Anderson
- 8Young
- 5McGinty
- 23Higgins
- 7Chaney
- 18Klukowski
- 17Gray
- 10Keating
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 4Lathrope
- 9Pittman
- 11Gosling
- 16Fallon
- 20Osborn
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report to follow.