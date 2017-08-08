National League
Barrow19:45Halifax
Venue: Holker Street, England

Barrow v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 1Moore
  • 21Barthram
  • 3Jones
  • 8Harvey
  • 6Diarra
  • 5Dunne
  • 26Nieskens
  • 23Gomis
  • 14Hall
  • 9White
  • 10Yussuf

Substitutes

  • 2Audel
  • 11Bauress
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 18L Hughes
  • 19Cockerline

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 39Duckworth
  • 3Wilde
  • 8Hotte
  • 5Brown
  • 4Riley
  • 6Garner
  • 10Oliver
  • 17Cheidu Dixon
  • 40Charles
  • 9Denton

Substitutes

  • 7Kosylo
  • 11McManus
  • 13Nicholson
  • 14Tomlinson
  • 16Morgan
Referee:
Simeon Lucas

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aldershot11002023
2Sutton United11002023
3Dag & Red11002113
4Woking11002113
5Dover11001013
6Macclesfield11001013
7Fylde10102201
8Boreham Wood10102201
9Ebbsfleet10102201
10Guiseley10102201
11Maidenhead United10101101
12Maidstone United10101101
13Bromley10100001
14Eastleigh10100001
15Torquay10100001
16Tranmere10100001
17Chester00000000
18Solihull Moors00000000
19Barrow100112-10
20Gateshead100112-10
21Hartlepool100101-10
22Wrexham100101-10
23Halifax100102-20
24Leyton Orient100102-20
