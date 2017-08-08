Barrow v FC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Barrow
- 1Moore
- 21Barthram
- 3Jones
- 8Harvey
- 6Diarra
- 5Dunne
- 26Nieskens
- 23Gomis
- 14Hall
- 9White
- 10Yussuf
Substitutes
- 2Audel
- 11Bauress
- 15Panayiotou
- 18L Hughes
- 19Cockerline
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 39Duckworth
- 3Wilde
- 8Hotte
- 5Brown
- 4Riley
- 6Garner
- 10Oliver
- 17Cheidu Dixon
- 40Charles
- 9Denton
Substitutes
- 7Kosylo
- 11McManus
- 13Nicholson
- 14Tomlinson
- 16Morgan
- Referee:
- Simeon Lucas
Match report to follow.