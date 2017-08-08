National League
Maidenhead United19:45Wrexham
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Wrexham

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 2Clerima
  • 4Odametey
  • 8Comley
  • 6Inman
  • 5Massey
  • 7Tarpey
  • 9Marks
  • 14Pritchard
  • 19Upward
  • 20Kilman

Substitutes

  • 10Hyde
  • 11Barratt
  • 17Clifton
  • 24Goodman
  • 26Mulley

Wrexham

  • 24Dunn
  • 3Jennings
  • 4Smith
  • 13Carrington
  • 18Roberts
  • 5Pearson
  • 8Wedgbury
  • 14Rutherford
  • 16Kelly
  • 9Massanka
  • 19Boden

Substitutes

  • 2Hurst
  • 7Mackreth
  • 17Dibble
  • 20Wright
  • 21Smith
Referee:
Simon Barrow

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aldershot11002023
2Sutton United11002023
3Dag & Red11002113
4Woking11002113
5Dover11001013
6Macclesfield11001013
7Fylde10102201
8Boreham Wood10102201
9Ebbsfleet10102201
10Guiseley10102201
11Maidenhead United10101101
12Maidstone United10101101
13Bromley10100001
14Eastleigh10100001
15Torquay10100001
16Tranmere10100001
17Chester00000000
18Solihull Moors00000000
19Barrow100112-10
20Gateshead100112-10
21Hartlepool100101-10
22Wrexham100101-10
23Halifax100102-20
24Leyton Orient100102-20
