Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee United, Laura Muir

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Captain Scott Brown says Celtic are relaxed and confident ahead of Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg in Norway, with the scores tied at 0-0 from the first leg. (Daily Express)

Brown has, however, emphasised the importance of getting through the tie, insisting it is like "life or death" for the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun)

Rosenborg midfielder Fredrik Midtsjo says earning a 0-0 draw in Glasgow has given his side confidence that they can knock Brendan Rodgers' troops out of Europe. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Scott Brown believes Celtic can be confident going into the return leg in Rosenborg

Celtic skipper Brown reckons his side's main title challengers this term will be Aberdeen and Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is determined to see off Apollon Limassol in Cyprus to ensure the players don't have to endure a miserable flight home, as they did after being knocked out of the Europa League by Maribor last season. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers skipper Lee Wallace insists the club's last three friendly displays prove that rumours of disunity in the Ibrox dressing room are nonsense. (Daily Express)

Wallace is determined to prove he can be a winner as captain of the Ibrox club by lifting a major trophy. (Daily Mail)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra reckons the club's fans were right to boo the players and head coach Ian Cathro following their League Cup exit. (Daily Star)

Graeme Shinnie hopes Aberdeen can follow up their 2-1 home win when they visit Cypriot side Apollon Limassol

And Berra admits that he is ashamed to walk the streets of Edinburgh due to the problems at Tynecastle. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee midfielder Scott Allan says he doesn't mind being booed by fans of his former club Dundee United, as he reckons he will get stick everywhere he plays. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has hinted that Shaun Maloney is on the verge of a return to the club as a coach. (Daily Mail)

Kilmarnock remain keen to resign goalkeeper Cammy Bell from Dundee United. (Daily Record, print edition)

Dundee United's Paul McMullan is determined to secure a League Cup last 16 victory over Dundee, having helped his side to a shootout win over their rivals in the group stage on Sunday. (Daily Record, print edition)

Dundee's Scott Allan is prepared for flak at plenty of grounds this season

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish athlete Laura Muir says she is happy to be compared to British legends Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe as she prepares for the World Championships in London. (Daily Express)

And Scotland's eight-time major medallist Lee McConnell believes Muir has the guts and talent to win a medal in London. (Scotsman, print edition)