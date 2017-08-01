Women's Euro 2017: Karen Bardsley misses rest of tournament with broken leg
|Women's Euro 2017 semi-final: Netherlands v England
|Venue: Enschede, the Netherlands Date: Thursday, 3 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; live on Channel Four
England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley will miss the rest of Women's Euro 2017 after breaking her leg.
Manchester City's Bardsley, 32, was injured in the second half of Sunday's quarter-final victory over France.
Siobhan Chamberlain, 33, who came on for Bardsley, is now likely to face the Netherlands in Thursday's semi-final.
The Football Association said Bardsley, who has fractured a fibula, will stay with the squad as they prepare to face the tournament hosts.
Midfielder Jill Scott will also miss the game in Enschede as she is suspended.