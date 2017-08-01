Hearts: Ian Cathro sacked as head coach after seven months in charge

Ian Cathro guided Hearts to a disappointing fifth-place finish in the league last term

Hearts have sacked head coach Ian Cathro after seven months in charge.

The 31-year-old, who was in his first managerial role, appears to have paid the price for a shock League Cup exit.

A Hearts statement read: "The board wishes it to be known that this was a very difficult decision, reluctantly made, as every member of the board recognises Ian is an extremely talented young coach with a very bright future.

"We thank Ian for all of his efforts and wish him well in the future."

Former Newcastle United, Valencia and Rio Ave coach Cathro was appointed head coach at Tynecastle in December.

The Scot oversaw a 2-0 defeat away to Rangers in his first match in charge.

More to follow