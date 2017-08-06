Mkhitaryan scored six goals in Manchester United's successful Europa League campaign

Real Madrid v Manchester United - Uefa Super Cup

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants improvement from Manchester United this season as they try to win their fourth trophy in a year on Tuesday.

Europa League winners United play Champions League victors Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup in Skopje, Macedonia.

However, midfielder Mkhitaryan says Premier League performances are how United will be judged this season.

"Being in the top four is not a good result for Manchester United," he said.

"The result has always been to be in first place, or second minimum."

United began the Jose Mourinho era by beating Leicester in the Community Shield last August.

Then they defeated Southampton in the EFL Cup final and Ajax in the Europa League final.

Should United beat Real it would be the fourth time in their history they have won four trophies in such a short period of time.

The Red Devils have won twice against the Spanish side in 10 meetings, winning one of the five two-legged ties those past encounters represent.

Mkhitaryan's solitary experience against Real came in 2014 when he started in both games as Borussia Dortmund lost a Champions League quarter-final 3-2 on aggregate.

After scoring in May's Europa League final win, the Armenia international will hope to be involved as he looks to build on a better second half of last season. He went three months without playing a league game from August to November.

He told BBC Sport: "I wouldn't say it was my best year. I know there is more to come.

"I didn't come to Manchester and think my first year was a trial year. I knew it was going to be hard but I was ready for that.

"I am sure this year is going to be better."

Can Manchester United stop the Spanish dominance?