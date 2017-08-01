Ryan Brunt: Exeter City sign former Plymouth striker following successful trial

Ryan Brunt scored 13 goals in 57 appearances for Plymouth

Exeter City have signed Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Brunt on an undisclosed-length contract following a trial.

Brunt, 24, has not played a competitive game since damaging cruciate knee ligaments in March 2016.

He has yet to play 90 minutes for the League Two Grecians, but scored in a friendly against Taunton Town.

"We are confident that we will get him back to full fitness and he will be an important member of our squad," said Exeter boss Paul Tisdale.

