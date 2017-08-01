West Ham's Reece Burke & Josh Cullen join Bolton Wanderers on loan

Josh Cullen (left) and Reece Burke (right) have both made Premier League appearances for West Ham

West Ham midfielders Reece Burke and Josh Cullen have joined Championship side Bolton on loan until January.

Burke, 20, made 12 appearances for Wigan last season, while 21-year-old Cullen played 46 times for Bradford.

Both players join the Championship side having worked under Bolton manager Phil Parkinson at his former club Bradford.

"They'll add a lot of quality to the squad and have a desire to show everybody they can play at this level," Parkinson told the club website.

"It was an easy decision for me as I've worked with the gaffer before and I really enjoyed it," England Under-20 international Burke said.

Central-midfielder Cullen, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, helped Bradford reach the League One play-off semi-final and final in the last two campaigns.

