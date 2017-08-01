Connor Mahoney: Bournemouth winger sets sights on Premier League debut

Connor Mahoney featured in Bournemouth's 1-0 defeat by Valencia on Sunday

Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney wants to make his Premier League debut as quick as he can as he settles into life with the top-flight club.

The 20-year-old former Blackburn player joined the Cherries in July, initially as part of the under-23 squad.

But following a pre-season appearance against Valencia, Mahoney is hungry for a chance in Eddie Howe's senior side.

"I've always wanted to play in the Premier League - once I've ticked that off, I can make new goals," he said.

Mahoney played 21 games for Blackburn last season, but made his English Football League debut aged 16 for Accrington in August 2013.

Interest also came from Nottingham Forest once his contract at Rovers had expired, but Mahoney admitted Bournemouth's passing style influenced his decision to join on a four-year deal.

"It's a massive step up from where I've been playing," he told BBC Radio Solent. "But, when you play with better players, you raise your game.

"I've got to be bright, intelligent and quick on my feet to play for Bournemouth. Some of the passing drills I've done in training so far have been unbelievable.

"You've got to be a good player, but also quick in the brain too."