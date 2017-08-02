Kevin Lokko: Stevenage sign Maidstone United defender
Stevenage have signed Maidstone United centre-back Kevin Lokko for an undisclosed fee.
An offer made for the 21-year-old by the League Two side was enough to trigger a release clause in his contract with the National League club.
The ex-Norwich academy player featured 46 times for Maidstone last term.
Lokko, an England C international, is yet to play in the English Football League, despite spending a season with Colchester after leaving the Canaries.
