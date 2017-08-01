Chesterfield: Graham Barrow named new assistant boss and chief scout
Chesterfield have appointed Graham Barrow as their assistant manager and chief scout.
The 63-year-old served as Spireites boss Gary Caldwell's assistant at Wigan before ending last season in caretaker charge of the Latics.
Barrow told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It's a little bit late because obviously the season starts on Saturday.
"I know a lot of the staff that are here now and this was the offer that excited me the most."