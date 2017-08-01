Koby Arthur: Macclesfield Town sign former Birmingham City midfielder

Koby Arthur made 16 appearances for Birmingham City over five years at the club

Macclesfield Town have signed former Birmingham City midfielder Koby Arthur on a one-year contract.

Arthur, 21, was released by Birmingham at the end of the 2016-17 season and signs following a successful trial.

The Ghanaian made seven appearances on loan at Cheltenham last term and also has experience of playing in the National League with Lincoln City.

He is the Silkmen's 13th summer signing and could play in the opening game of the season against Wrexham on Saturday.

