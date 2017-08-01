Rangers' Wes Foderingham helped Partick Thistle secure Coventry's Jordan Turnbull

Jordan Turnbull wanted to leave Coventry after their relegation

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham played a part in persuading Jordan Turnbull to join Partick Thistle on loan from Coventry City.

The 22-year-old defender was keen to exercise a clause to leave Coventry before the end of July after their relegation from England's League One.

But he was happy with a season-long loan after a visit to Firhill.

"I played with Wes at Swindon," said Turnbull. "Wes has been up here a long time now. He put in a good word."

Midfielders Gael Bigirimana and Andy Rose also left the Sky Blues this summer to join Motherwell.

"I jumped at the opportunity to come and play in the Scottish Premiership," said Turnbull.

"I have a few friends who are playing here and I spoke to them and did my research.

"There are some fantastic games, the likes of Celtic next week.

"It's a great challenge, it's something different for me and I'm excited to get going."

Motherwell's Gael Bigirimana (left) and Jordan Turnbull (right) were team-mates at Coventry

Turnbull was a regular starter with Swindon Town on loan from Southampton for two seasons before joining Coventry on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee last summer.

He made 36 appearances as his side finished second bottom and he preferred to find a new challenge rather than drop to League Two.

"It was a bit itty-bitty, phone calls left, right and centre, but I'm happy here now and it's sorted," he said.

"I came up and saw the manager last week and, ever since then, I had my heart set on coming here."

There has been no indication of what happens at the end of the loan and Turnbull is not looking that far ahead.

"Right now, my focus is on just coming here and doing my best for the football club and see what happens at the end of the season," the former England youth player said.

"Anything is possible. You can't really say what's going to happen.

"I'm just focused on getting a great start for the team."