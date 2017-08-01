Cammy Bell: Dundee United will 'listen to offers' for Kilmarnock target keeper

Cammy Bell has not played in any of United's four games this season

Dundee United have transfer-listed Kilmarnock target Cammy Bell.

The 30-year-old former Killie goalkeeper signed a two-year contract last summer after leaving Rangers.

But Deniz Mehmet, signed from Port Vale, played in the opening League Cup game and on-loan Southampton goalkeeper Harry Lewis started the next three.

Kilmarnock had talks with United earlier this month about Bell, but now United have announced on their website that they "would listen to offers".

Bell, capped once for Scotland, played 49 times for United as they missed out on promotion from the Scottish Championship and has one year left of his contract at Tannadice.

The goalkeeper started his career at Premiership outfit Kilmarnock, where former Rangers team-mate Lee McCulloch is now manager.