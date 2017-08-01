Notts County: Defender Nicky Hunt and winger Elliot Hodge join

Nicky Hunt made his senior debut in May 2001 for Bolton in a side that included now Notts County boss Kevin Nolan

Notts County have signed experienced former Bolton full-back Nicky Hunt and ex-Lincoln City winger Elliot Hodge.

Hunt, 33, spent 10 years of his career at Bolton, where he played alongside Notts boss Kevin Nolan.

They teamed up again at Leyton Orient, with Hunt then playing under Nolan for the first time when the midfielder took over as player-manager in January 2016.

Hodge, 21, son of former England international Steve, returns to Notts where he first featured as a trainee.

Details of both contracts have not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.