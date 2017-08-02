Wigan Athletic hammer Chorley 14-0 in pre-season friendly

Chorley manager Matt Jansen tried to find a reason as to why his side were thrashed 14-0

Chorley manager Matt Jansen said a "misunderstanding" may have been the reason a pre-season match between his club's under-21 side and Wigan Athletic ended in a 14-0 hammering.

The hastily arranged fixture was billed on League One side Wigan's website as a "training game", and they fielded a strong line-up including Will Grigg.

The Northern Ireland striker scored five times against a team playing two divisions below the EFL.

Trialist Noel Hunt scored a hat-trick.

The match report on Wigan's website said it was "clearly a mismatch" and the Latics were "absolutely ruthless".

Former Blackburn and Crystal Palace striker Jansen tweeted: "Maybe a misunderstanding? Our Chorley U21s had a tough night against Wigan's first team."

Wigan, relegated from the Championship last season, open their League One campaign on Saturday against MK Dons.

Elsewhere, Championship side Bolton named 10 trialists in their first XI for their final pre-season fixture against Marine. The tweet with their line-up has been retweeted more than 2,800 times.

Goalkeeper Jake Turner was the only contracted player to start, but the Trotters still came away from The Marine Travel Arena as 6-1 victors.

Bolton begin their season against Leeds on Sunday.