Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu thanks Udinese after loan move

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu played five matches for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon

Ghana's Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has thanked his Italian club Udinese after they loaned him to Turkish side Bursaspor.

The 26-year-old will spend the next season at Bursaspor.

The midfielder played 29 times for Udinese last season as well making five appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations for the Black Stars.

"Wow wow wow, what a wonderful family I have been with for the past 7 years," he posted on social media.

In an extensive thank you statement he also thanked "the president of Udinese and his family, management members, technical team, medical team, physiotherapists, all my colleague footballers, the media and my lovely supporters of Udinese."

"Thank you thank you for everything. God bless us all," he added.

He has been at the club since 2010 after joining from Ghanaian side Berekum Chelsea.