Neymar: Barcelona forward given permission to leave for PSG

Neymar arrived for training at Barcelona on Wednesday, and told his team-mates he wanted to leave

Neymar has been given permission to leave Barcelona as he looks set to join Paris St-Germain in a world record 222m euro (£198m) deal.

The Brazilian, 25, told his team-mates at training on Wednesday that he wanted to leave the Spanish club.

He was then given permission by manager Ernesto Valverde not to train and to "sort out his future".

The forward's release clause is 222m euros, which PSG are understood to be ready to pay.

The latest development comes two days after it emerged Barca were ready to push for a Financial Fair Play investigation if PSG signed Neymar

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, La Liga president Javier Tebas threatened a legal response against the former Ligue 1 champions if European football's governing body failed to take action. He also said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had been made aware of the Spanish league's intentions.

Neymar moved to Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013 for £48.6m, and signed a new five-year deal with the 24-time Spanish champions in 2016.

