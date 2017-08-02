Ouasim Bouy: Leeds sign former Juventus man and loan him to Cultural Leonesa

From the section

Ouasim Bouy made two appearances for Palermo in Serie A

Leeds United have signed former Juventus defender Ouasim Bouy on a four-year deal and sent him on a season-long loan to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa.

The 24-year-old Dutchman was released by Juve earlier this summer having failed to make a league appearances for the Italian giants.

He has previously spent time on loan in Germany, Greece and the Netherlands.

Leonesa were promoted to the Spanish second tier last season.

